Homeowners Ask Next Door Neighbor To Sign A Letter To Approve Their Construction Plans, But The Neighbor Is Concerned About The Fence

If you’re doing some major renovations to your yard, you might have to make sure your next door neighbors are on board if the construction will impact them.

If a neighbor wanted you to sign a letter to approve their construction plans, would you do it, or would you do some research first?

In this story, one neighbor is in this exact situation, and there are a few things in this letter that might have negative consequences.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA Neighbor using my fence as retaining wall for their patio My neighbor next door is asking me to sign a permission letter to 1. Link up fences 2. Allow a hot tub 7 feet from my property line and fence 3. Allow a patio made of gravel to be flush against my cedar fence.

OP has some concerns about this plan.

They have to ask for permission because they are violating the code that the patio and hot tub have to be a minimum of 10ft away from my property line. With me signing this letter they would be allowed to make the changes they want. Originally when they were discussing their plans with me they said that there would be a space between the patio and my fence. My concern is that they are going to damage the fence by essentially using it as a retaining wall. There is a significant hill from their house to my fence, which would require a wall to keep in the gravel. I have no problem with them linking up to my fence or having a hot tub where they want it.

I don’t have enough construction knowledge to know if this would be an issue and damage the fence or not. I’d need to know more about the fence.

