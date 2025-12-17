Homeowner’s Kind Neighbor Helped Her Assemble A Sofa, But When Her Living Room Started To Smell Like An Auto Shop, Her Gratitude Turned To Embarrassment

Helping hands can sometimes come with unexpected side effects.

After her kind neighbor helped assemble a sofa, a homeowner was left battling the overpowering smell of motor oil clinging to the fabric.

Now she’s stuck figuring out how to protect her space (and nose) without sounding ungrateful.

Read on for the full dilemma.

WIBTA for asking my neighbor not to sit on my sofa because of his smell? So my neighbor’s a super nice dude — helped me put my sofa together — but now it literally smells like a freaking car workshop.

He didn’t even sit on it for five minutes, but his clothes always have that strong oily/lubricant smell, kinda like he just rolled out from under a car. I’ve got a super sensitive nose, and chemical smells make me sick.

It’s putting her in an uncomfortable position.

He’s coming over again soon with another neighbor who never smells anything and would 100% talk trash if I said something. If he sits on it again, I’ll have the same problem all over — trying to get that smell out.

She’s starting to feel uncomfortable in her own space, but doesn’t know the best way to handle it.

And I don’t even wanna put a blanket over it, cause then that will stink too, and next thing I know my washing machine smells like a damn garage. I know it sounds dramatic, but I just can’t stand that smell. I don’t want chemicals where I sleep sometimes. I can’t exactly tell him to wear different clothes either.

She tried being subtle, but it didn’t really stick.

I casually mentioned today that he kinda smells like workshop oil or something, but I’m pretty sure that won’t be enough for him to show up smelling any better next time. How do I tell him without sounding weird or ungrateful?

Turns out, even a kind neighbor can be a problem.

What did Reddit think?

What this homeowner is dealing with is a delicate balance between gratitude and self preservation.

If only good intentions came unscented.

