Homeowners Repeatedly Refused To Sell Their Lakefront Yard, So They Finally Called The Cops On Their Entitled Neighbor After She Kept Trespassing

When one Michigan family’s cherished lake cabin sat above neighbors who refused to respect boundaries, their yard envy slowly snowballed into full-blown trespassing.

Entitled neighbor thinks she has a right to our cabin/land when we are not up there My family owns a few cabins up in Michigan that we rent out throughout the year. We have one that is our main one; it’s on a lake perched on a hill, so you can see it from far away. My siblings and I all have kids now and are all in our 30s, so someone is usually up there from April through November, with maybe a few empty weekends here and there.

Our neighbors on the bottom of the hill suck. They are a couple from out west who ripped down the two old cottages on the land they bought and built an ugly, modern-looking home that would fit in a large city rather than on a lake.

The bad thing about building such a large home is the lack of yard space, and they love to cry to us about how their kids have no backyard and how it would be great if we could sell some of our yard to them. Well, we love our yard. It’s big enough that we had two weddings there, can have a full family reunion with 100+ people, and still have room to play cornhole or other yard games without being in the way. So every time this family has asked to purchase a part of it, we say no.

We do have an old chicken wire fence between the properties, and we have grass whereas they have just forest floor around their home. So it’s really easy to see where the two properties stop.

Just last weekend, my dad got a call from one of our other neighbors saying they saw the bad neighbor up on the hill walking around our cabin with a few other people she did not recognize. My dad did what every homeowner would do and called the cops. He is drinking buddies with a few of them during the warmer months, so they came out to check the place out really quick.

Now this part is all from the cop my dad is friends with. Turns out when they got there, the bad neighbor was walking around with her friends trying to set up a kids’ outdoor winter park in the snow. The cops asked if she had permission, and she lied to their faces saying she was in the process of closing on the land and that she was ripping the cabin down to turn it into a small snow park for the area.

Well, the cops told her that she was trespassing and that they were called there by the owner, who they were friends with. I guess the bad neighbor got really quiet and started to try to walk away, but she was ticketed along with her friends for trespassing. I guess they also laid into the ladies that if a kid got hurt while they were out there illegally, they would be liable for anything. Then he said he was recommending my family put up a restraining order if she is caught up there again.

This isn’t the first time she has been on our property without permission. We have caught her out on our dock smoking, and she has picked a few of our veggies from the summer garden, both of which are on the other side of the hill from her. We are going up there once it gets warm enough to install more cameras, as right now we only have ones above the doors and garages.

