Hotheaded Realtor Tried To Bully Mortgage Office Over A Low Appraisal, But The Supervisor Stepped In And Shut Her Down

The customer may not always be right, but some will yell until they feel like they are.

One secretary was just trying to enjoy her morning when a realtor stormed in verbally swinging about an appraisal gone wrong.

Soon enough, the secretary’s supervisor stepped in and delivered the reality check the realtor didn’t see coming.

Read on for the full story!

Sure, let me have my supervisor call you. I am filling in for the loan processor today and tomorrow at the mortgage broker firm I am gainfully employed at as a secretary/bit-of-everything girl. We work for the buyers only, and the sellers’ realtors are technically not supposed to talk to us. In practice, we tend to be polite and keep them in the loop when appropriate, but if you push it? Ha, bye Felicia.

But one fateful morning, one realtor went off the deep end.

I got in first this morning, and while I was waiting for the Windows updates to finish, the phone rings. I pick up, and a realtor proceeds to go on a 10-minute rant at me. She is ticked that the house appraised for 13k less than its neighbors and demands the contact info for the underwriter and a copy of the appraisal. She keeps going on about the rights of the seller (but you know she is just mad her commission just dropped).

The secretary tried her best to handle it, but this realtor proved to be a tough case.

Now, I have worked in customer service for over 5 years, and you better believe I tried every bit of de-escalation skill I had. But to no avail. When it becomes clear that I can’t help her (really couldn’t), she demands my supervisor.

This wasn’t near the win the realtor thought it was.

Mentally rubbing my hands together in fiendish delight, I explain my supervisor is out, but if she leaves her contact info I will be absolutely delighted to make 100% sure he calls her back ASAP. My supervisor is a lot of things. He is a family friend, a great guy and dad, and a veteran who does not ever let someone talk like that to his employees without putting them in their place. It is pretty rare we deal with people where it is necessary, but oh boy.

So once her supervisor did take over, he really put this realtor in her place.

He walks in about 15 minutes later. I tell him straight what happened. Apparently she is rude in general too! Now, it turns out the appraisal is the property of the buyer, as they pay for it. And we never give out the contact info for our underwriters. I proceed to listen in delight as he tells her all this, in addition to letting her know she had already had, and not used, the opportunity to contest the appraisal.

Finally, he sends this realtor packing for good.

He tells her she is not to contact us in the future, she needs to get her head screwed on straight, and learn how the world actually works. Keep in mind she is yelling the whole time, so he keeps raising his volume, because like heck is he going to be out-shouted! End result: my dignity is avenged, a realtor (hopefully) learns a very valuable life lesson, and my boss gets the satisfaction of verbally beating down someone who really deserved it.

There really are good bosses out there!

Hopefully this hotheaded realtor may rethink her life choices, or at least who she screams at before breakfast.

