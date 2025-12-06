HR Enforced A Strict Parking Rule, And It Immediately Caused The Company’s First Injury In Five Years

Rules at work are meant to keep things running smoothly, but sometimes they backfire in painful ways.

When HR decided to enforce a parking policy a little too strictly, it set off an unexpected chain of events.

One employee’s broken arm ended up proving that corporate logic doesn’t always match reality.

Keep reading for the full story!

Safety first = broken arm I’ve been parking my van, which needs regular restocking, in the loading zone in our private car park. We get maybe two outside deliveries a week — just a couple of small boxes each time.

HR decides they have a bright idea.

Then HR comes down from head office and says, “Nope, can’t park there. Only to be used while loading.” So, I moved the van.

They soon found out it wasn’t so bright after all.

The next day, a staff member trips over the concrete wheel block in the loading zone and breaks their arm. First workplace injury in five years.

Maybe HR should think twice before meddling next time.

What did Reddit think?

Sometimes when people try to help, they just end up making things worse.

Other times, important details are brazenly overlooked.

Can it really be malicious if you had no idea what was going to happen?

Turns out, everything was much safer the way it used to be.

HR should’ve just left well enough alone.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.