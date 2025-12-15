December 15, 2025 at 4:49 am

Hubby Smashed Cake Into Bride’s Face During Their Wedding Vow Renewal Ceremony, And Now She’s Fuming

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTok/@kayla.g21

Well, this guy seems really classy…

A woman named Kayla shared a video on TikTok that will most likely upset some viewers…

Because the guy he highlighted in it seems like a bit of a creep!

TikTok/@kayla.g21

In Kayla’s video, a man and woman looked at each other and the text overlay reads, “This was supposed to be a vow renewal.”

The couple each held a piece of cake…and then the guy did it.

He smashed a piece of cake into his wife’s face.

It was obvious from his wife’s reaction that she was pretty unhappy about what he did.

The woman said, “I ask you for one thing, all of my friends are here and they’re filming us.”

A text overlay on the video reads, “He had continuously disrespected her.”

The husband replied, “It’s like what we did on the wedding night!”

His wife answered, “I was mad then, too!”

TikTok/@kayla.g21

Kayla, who posted the video, told the man what he did was inappropriate and he answered, “I thought that was funny.”

She replied, “No, it’s not a joke. Jokes are supposed to be funny.”

She rubbed some cake on the man’s face and asked, “Is it funny now?”

The man asked her, “Who invited you?”

Another text overlay reads, “I think this was just the last straw.”

These two don’t seem like a great match, do they?

TikTok/@kayla.g21

Check out the video.

@kayla.g21

should the girl in pink go to jail for doing that to him in defense of her best friend? I’m sorry but if your wife asks you not to shove cake in her face after she was so proud of her makeup & you deliberately ignore her, jail

♬ original sound – CFB_Daily

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual made a good point.

This guy needs a serious attitude adjustment.

