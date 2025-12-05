Getting hacked on your streaming service account can be annoying.

This man noticed unknown users were accessing his Hulu account.

Four of the five users didn’t bother him because they were only watching shows he never cared about.

But the fifth user made major changes to his account, so he was forced to kick them all out.

Read the full story below to find out more.

My Hulu account was hacked a few months back, and I let it go because the people who were using it didn’t change anything on it. They only watched stuff. And then this happened: I knowingly had people on my Hulu account who I didn’t recognize. I was too lazy to fix it, only because all they did was watch stuff I’d never watch. There were four different unknown devices using my account. Then, two days ago, a fifth one showed up and changed my email, password, and account settings to add on everything you can add on.

This man caught the changes that the fifth hacker made and fixed everything on his account.

My next charge was supposed to be $50+ a month. I had the $11.99 package. I caught it and fixed everything. So good going, fifth guy. You ruined free Hulu with no ads for four other people because you got greedy. And shout out to the hackers of my account who didn’t change anything of mine for a few months. Just because you’re a “bad” guy doesn’t mean you have to be a bad guy.

He thinks the other harmless hackers were cool.

To the guy who was watching Daria on it, sorry you couldn’t finish. I saw how far you were getting the entire time. To the guy who had the device “Andy’s iPhone,” maybe change the name of your device because I think I know what your first name is. But anyway, you’re a cool guy.

But the fifth one was definitely a jerk.

But to the fifth guy, you’re a moron. You got too greedy too quick. Screw you! You shoulda just used me to watch Hulu without the live TV thing. I woulda had no issues with it. To Hulu, please add a two-factor authentication option to accounts. Thanks.

