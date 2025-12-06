Hurricane Melissa Was Moving In Toward Jamaica, And These TikTok Tourists Were Getting Ready To Ride It Out

Jamaica is a beautiful country that brings in millions of tourists each year.

When hurricane Melissa was moving in, many of those tourists couldn’t get out and had to endure the storm.

This TikToker was there on vacation and made a video showing her going into a shelter area. The video begins with her walking with her arms full of items, and saying, “Update. We are bringing all of our food, coffee, of course.”

You can already see the clouds rolling in. The TikToker and another girl have their arms full of stuff. As they are walking down the stairs, the other girl says, “Wait, I’m about to have an issue before the hurricane begins.”

Fortunately, she made it down the stairs without falling.

TikTok/carlyegidoAs they bring the things into the lower shelter area and start putting them away, you can see that the shelter is mostly just a smaller house that is lower down. It doesn’t look especially sturdy.

This was a major storm that caused huge amounts of damage. Hopefully these girls were safe.

The caption of the video showed that they were still in good spirits. It said, “Vacation too hard. We’re stuck in Jamaica durin ga cat 5 hurricane.”

What a dangerous situation. I hope they were going to the right place to stay safe.

It seems weird that they would go down some stairs to get to the shelter area since a big danger of a hurricane is the flooding.

Watch the full video for yourself and see what you think.

The people in the comments are very concerned as well.

Here is someone who wonders why they are going down to hide.

Here is another commenter saying they should stick to the high ground.

Yeah, they had a terrible storm ahead of them.

This is not the vacation they had planned for.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who gave two weeks notice… so his employer disabled his truck when he was 300 miles from home!