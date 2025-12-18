Husband Helps His Wife With Her New Free Computer, But She Won’t Accept That The Battery Doesn’t Function And Loses All Her Work

Everything free comes at a price. It’s a pretty cliche bit of advice, but it’s usually, true. Unless you know what you’re doing.

Literally seconds ago – home tech support (my shortest tech tale ever) Have a few spare laptops around the house from tech donation when I left my old job. My director said “They’ll just sit around otherwise, at least you’ll use them.”

There was a bit of a snag, though.

Battery’s shot on one of them, but it’s obviously fine when plugged in. My wife is using one of them right now, so I walked over to check model numbers to look for a replacement battery on eBay. She asks what I’m doing and I let her know. She asks why I think the battery’s shot. I point to the orange flashing “NOT CHARGING” indicator.

“No, hon, it is charging. Look.” Unplugs laptop. Aaaaaand whatever she was doing is gone now, since the battery’s not charging. She looked at me and said: “Okay, maybe not.”

Always back up your work.

