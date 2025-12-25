Husband Makes Himself A Late-Night Bagel Sandwich With Onion, But After His Wife Takes A Bite Without Asking And Gets Upset, She Accuses Him Of Betraying Her

If you help yourself to someone’s food without asking, then you’d better be prepared for the consequences.

Imagine making yourself a delicious sandwich and stepping out of the room for one moment to come back and find that your spouse had taken a huge bite and was mad that there was onion.

AITA for making myself a sandwich My wife has one big food rule. She can’t eat onions before bed because she hates the breath, the aftertaste, and just everything about it. Fair enough, I get it, and try not to breathe near her after eating onions at night. Fine. Last night, I made myself a bagel sandwich for a snack and just left it on the counter for a bit. It did have some onion in it, but it was for ME.

When I was in the other room, she walked by, saw the bagel, and took a massive bite out of it. First, she starts yelling. But then there were 40 minutes of gagging, aggressive mouth washing, and yelling. I genuinely didn’t expect her to eat it. Didn’t think I had to label it “WARNING: ONION” in my own home.

She said I should have told her because I know her boundary. She slept in the guest room, and now she isn’t speaking to me. Says she feels ‘betrayed’ and that I was careless and dismissive of her needs. Note that she doesn’t have an allergy or anything like that. She insists I should’ve labelled it. AITA?

