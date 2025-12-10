Husband Pleaded To Stay In A Hotel Instead Of With His In-Laws For Christmas, So His Wife Accused Him Of Rejecting Her Entire Family

The holidays often bring joy, stress, and the occasional family meltdown.

So when one man proposed staying in a hotel to avoid awkward interactions with his in-laws, his wife treated it like a personal betrayal.

Now he’s stuck choosing between his comfort and keeping the peace.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for not wanting to stay at my in-laws house over Christmas My in-laws live in Florida, and it’s a two-day drive from Missouri to get there.

I told my wife I wanted to get a hotel instead of staying at their house because I don’t feel comfortable staying there. It turned into a major argument about how I don’t want to be a part of her family and that I’m a villain for saying anything about her family.

He feels like he has a good reason for avoiding them.

There’s a lot of history that I’m not going to go into, but her dad has made me and my kids feel unwanted at his house in the past. Is it unreasonable to ask to stay at a hotel? I know it’s Christmas, but I really feel uncomfortable staying there. AITA?

All he wanted was a stress-free place to sleep, not a guilt trip.

What did Reddit think?

Family may be family, but he still deserves a comfortable place to stay.

His wife should care about him being comfortable on Christmas.

This user understands why this husband feels the way he does.

Hotels exist for this very reason.

Maybe the real problem isn’t the hotel at all.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.