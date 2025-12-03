Husband Suggested Placing The Painting Of Her Wife’s Late Father In A Different Room, But She Didn’t Take It Well And Called Him Disrespectful

Some people can’t quickly move on from the passing of a loved one.

AITA for suggesting my wife find another room for her late father’s paining? My wife’s dad passed away about ten years ago. I know how much he meant to her, and I have always been respectful of his memory. Over the years, my wife has added memories of him in nearly every room. The living room is home to his ashes and a few of his old IDs on the bookcase.

In the bathroom, there are pictures of him. On the second floor, there is a 2-foot by 3-foot picture collage from his funeral. In our den, there is an old side table he used to own from TJ MAXX that doesn’t really go with the room. But I have never said anything about it.

She wears his old wedding ring even when she takes mine off. I’ve never objected to anything before. But at times it feels like his memory takes priority. I end up feeling pushed out emotionally.

We have been updating our home recently. New floors, new paint, new curtains. We’ve been sharing the design decisions and some of the work. Last night we were hanging pictures, and she mentioned her father’s painting. A painting of a flower meant to look as if a child did it, and it does, right down to the handcrafted frame.

I suggested that maybe we find a different room to hang it. Since it doesn’t really go with the room now. I wasn’t saying she couldn’t hang it anywhere, just not in the newly refinished dining room we just worked on. Which is central to the entire house.

She got immediately angry and accused me of “choosing aesthetics over her emotions.” I asked her if we both should be making decisions together when it comes to the room, and she said no. The immediate anger triggered me, I will admit, and I probably shouldn’t have said this. I told her we didn’t need to have a memory of her father in every room. After that, she shut down and refused to discuss it any further. So, AITA for suggesting she hang the painting in a different room?

You can still honor your deceased loved one without making the house all about them.

