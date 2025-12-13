Husband Was Woken Up In The Middle Of The Night By His Wife Asking A Strange Question, So He Gave A Short And Sweet Answer To Satisfy Her

Small moments of life can be unexpectedly sweet.

This man was woken up in the middle of the night by his wife asking a strange question.

The simple, silly interaction left him amused and charmed.

Check out the full story to find out more.

Wife wakes up and ask random questions My wife usually wakes up from her sleep. And then asks me random questions that make no sense. Tonight, for example, she woke up and shook me awake. She then proceeded to ask me, “Did you tell anyone?”

This man just agreed so his wife could go back to sleep.

And I’m like, “Tell anyone what?” She then says, “That the candy was mine. It’s mine, right?” I’m like, “Yes, babe, it’s yours.” She smiles and goes back to sleep.

Let’s read the responses of other people.

This user has a funny story, too.

The best thing to do is gently confuse them, advises this person.

Short and simple.

This one can relate, too.

Finally, here’s another hilarious experience.

Sometimes, you just have to agree to the nonsensical thoughts of your partner.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.