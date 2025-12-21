Husband Watched His Wife Keep All Her Job Discounts For Herself, So He Refuses To Share His “Bonus” Gift Card And A Major Fight Broke Out

In relationships, fairness matters just about as much as finances.

One husband noticed a growing double standard when his wife refused to let him use any of her work discount benefits, but felt fully entitled to mooching off a gift card he received.

So when he pushed back, it started a dramatic standoff.

AITA for refusing to share my Xmas gift from work Both my wife (43f) and I (42m) started new jobs this year. My job has better conditions in general, but I also pay for almost all our expenses: rent, food, bills, etc., as she’s working part time.

His wife does get one good benefit, though.

One of the benefits she gets is discounts for many brand products from different shops, so she’s been able to get herself some nice things.

But when he asks to use it, she gets a bit skittish.

When I asked if I could get something I was looking for with her discount, she said she didn’t feel comfortable doing that. Alright, fine.

So when he gets a gift card from his work, his wife immediately feels entitled to it.

Well, last week my company gave me a gift card with 200€, and when she found out she started planning on how to spend the money without even asking me.

But when he tries to set boundaries, she isn’t happy with him.

I simply told her I didn’t know what I was going to use the money for, as I have until the end of June 2025 to use it, but that I didn’t want to spend it on stuff for the house as I want it to go toward something I want. Now she’s mad at me, saying I’m being selfish, but I honestly don’t think I am. AITA?

Him selfish? Well, someone’s projecting!

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter agrees this situation isn’t quite right.

Well if it isn’t the pot calling the kettle black…

It’s time to not let this precious gift card out of his sight.

It’s time this couple set better boundaries with each other.

If she wanted to benefit from his perks, then she would have to share some of her own.

Fairness goes both ways!

