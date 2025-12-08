Husband Works From Home Two Days A Week, But His Wife Wants To Share His Office After Changing Her Schedule To Match His

Do you think sharing a home office with your spouse would be a good idea or a bad idea?

A remote-working husband thought he and his wife had found a balance—she worked from home on different days than he did, giving them both space.

But now that she’s changed her schedule to match his and wants to share a 12×12 home office, he’s not so sure it’s a good idea.

With a baby on the way and only three bedrooms in the house, things are getting cramped—and tense.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not wanting to share an office with my wife? I have been working remote at my job for a year and a half, and my wife started working remote for the first time 6 months this ago. We have a small 3 bedroom home and are able to work in separate office right now, but we are expecting and will need one for the nursery. She now wants to share a desk and work remote in the same 12×12 room.

This may not be the best idea.

The issues I have are she’s on calls 50% of her day. Additionally, I work remote Mondays and Friday. When she started, she worked remote Tuesday-Thursday so we didn’t have overlap. She then had her boss change this so we have Fridays overlapping, and now she’s going to switch again so she’s remote Mon,Wed, Fri causing and overlap with the two days I’m remote.

They disagree about what to do.

My biggest issue is she has the option to shift her schedule to work in office Monday and Friday, but chooses not too and now wants to share an office. I cannot shift my schedule around. She thought it was unfair that I had an “extended weekend” and didn’t like working the middle of the week while having to go in Monday and Friday. Having Monday and Friday is very nice I agree, but if I would switch it so there weren’t overlapping days i would. I can technically go into the office on Mondays but nobody is there, but Friday the office is closed. Also then I’d be going in office 4 days to her 2.

Reddit largely sided with the husband, saying his concerns about noise, privacy, and boundaries were totally valid—especially since his wife has other options.

Many agreed it’s not about “fairness,” but about practicality when two people both need quiet space to work.

When it comes to working from home, love is strong—but separate offices are stronger.

