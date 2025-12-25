December 25, 2025 at 8:55 am

‘I feel ripped off, scammed, duped, disheartened, disenchanted.’ – A Shopper Wasn’t Happy About The Le Creuset Sale She Traveled To Attend

by Matthew Gilligan

woman talking about cookware

TikTok/@leela48333

Say it ain’t so, Le Creuset!

A devoted follower of the cookware brand named Linda talked about how disappointed she was when she went to the company’s Factory to Table event.

And, to make things even worse, Linda traveled to the event from Buffalo, New York to Hartford, Connecticut for what she thought would be a worthwhile trip.

woman talking to tiktokkers

TikTok/@leela48333

Linda told viewers, “It was a very sorry, sorry event.”

In the text overlay she wrote, “I feel ripped off, scammed, duped, disheartened, disenchanted.”

She added, “Worst of all…I am not alone!”

Linda complained that there were no rare items at the event and there wasn’t much she was too interested in.

woman talking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@leela48333

Linda said, “I’m giving you a 2 out of 10.”

She showed viewers her Le Creuset haul from the event and said, “As you can see from the array of products here, I did purchase quite a bit. Just under $2,000.”

Linda added, “But again, looking at something that was such an advertised, sought-after event with VIP tickets, to walk in and the merchandise wasn’t available, sad, sad. You did us dirty in Hartford, Le Creuset.”

woman taking to tiktok viewers

TikTok/@leela48333

Take a look at the video.

@leela48333

♬ Very Sad – Enchan

The folks at Le Creuset address the negative backlash on the company’s Instagram page.

apology from a company

TikTok/@lecreuset

The message continued…

apology from a company

TikTok/@lecreuset

And the company offered a solution to customers.

apology from a company

TikTok/@lecreuset

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 7.45.40 PM I feel ripped off, scammed, duped, disheartened, disenchanted. A Shopper Wasnt Happy About The Le Creuset Sale She Traveled To Attend

Another individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 7.46.07 PM I feel ripped off, scammed, duped, disheartened, disenchanted. A Shopper Wasnt Happy About The Le Creuset Sale She Traveled To Attend

And this TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 11 29 at 7.46.38 PM I feel ripped off, scammed, duped, disheartened, disenchanted. A Shopper Wasnt Happy About The Le Creuset Sale She Traveled To Attend

Jeez, talk about a HUGE bummer…

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter