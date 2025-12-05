December 5, 2025 at 4:49 am

‘I got a manicure and so did these rims.’ – A Car Owner Used Nail Polish To Touch Up Her Damaged Rims

by Matthew Gilligan

putting nail polish on a wheel

TikTok/@princesslilaaa

Well, this is a new one!

A woman named Lila posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a hot tip…

How to touch up their car rims with nail polish!

putting nail polish on a car

TikTok/@princesslilaaa

Lila showed viewers a close-up video of her putting black nail polish on the damaged spots on a tire rim.

putting black nail polish on a car

TikTok/@princesslilaaa

She zoomed out after she was finished, and we gotta say that it looks pretty good!

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I got a manicure and so did these rims.”

photo of a car tire

TikTok/@princesslilaaa

Here’s the video.

@princesslilaaa

I got a manicure & so did these rims 💅 #fyp #fypシ #car #carsoftiktok #carhacks #diy #rims #curbrash #lexus #lexusis

♬ Mechanic – Gmac cash

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person was impressed.

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 2.27.47 PM I got a manicure and so did these rims. A Car Owner Used Nail Polish To Touch Up Her Damaged Rims

Another TikTok user offered some advice.

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 2.27.57 PM I got a manicure and so did these rims. A Car Owner Used Nail Polish To Touch Up Her Damaged Rims

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 11 02 at 2.28.09 PM I got a manicure and so did these rims. A Car Owner Used Nail Polish To Touch Up Her Damaged Rims

Now that’s some creative car maintenance!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter