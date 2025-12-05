‘I got a manicure and so did these rims.’ – A Car Owner Used Nail Polish To Touch Up Her Damaged Rims

Well, this is a new one!

A woman named Lila posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a hot tip…

How to touch up their car rims with nail polish!

Lila showed viewers a close-up video of her putting black nail polish on the damaged spots on a tire rim.

She zoomed out after she was finished, and we gotta say that it looks pretty good!

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I got a manicure and so did these rims.”

Here’s the video.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person was impressed.

Another TikTok user offered some advice.

And this viewer spoke up.

Now that’s some creative car maintenance!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.