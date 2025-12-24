I.T. Worker Gets An Angry Request From The CEO, And Then Finds Out That His Mouse Caused His Problem

It’s amazing how fast some executives fly off the handle. The ones who act like that tend to also be ridiculous.

Check out the dramatic ordeal this worker had with his boss.

CEO almost fired me on the spot I worked at Tech Support for a big German retailer and the CEO’s laptop needed some updates on several programs (because we weren’t allowed to push that remotely on him… his rule). I go into his office and he was already annoyed about the fact it was going to take longer than 2 seconds. So he said he was going on a break, I do the thing and left. Took me 30 seconds.

Then he got an earful and a ton of stress.

I get a call from him 5 min later: “You screwed up my computer, my screen is flashing and I can’t press anything! Get in here NOW.’” Sweat pouring down my back as i took the elevator and came back in. “What did you do? I can’t do anything here without you guys messing up every tiny thing. I swear I’m getting a whole new department if this happens again!” I looked, screen flashing, couldn’t even get to reboot. Panic intensifies as I look over to his side of the desk and there’s a remote numpad with a folder on the enter-key.

He couldn’t wait to correct his ridiculous boss.

I push the folder off the thing and couldn’t hide the grin off my face. “This didn’t happen okay?! Don’t tell anyone downstairs.” First thing i did.

Here is what people are saying.

Definitely.

I wholeheartedly agree.

I can’t decide which part of this is more hilarious.

Right. I’m appalled.

Good! But he needs to quit.

That’s one bruised ego.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.