‘I turned that apartment upside down.’ – A Woman Who Lost Her Engagement Ring Warned Others About Wearing 4-Prong Rings

You gotta be careful with your jewelry folks…

Because not all pieces are created equal.

A woman named Baylee found out that the hard way and she took to TikTok in an emotional video to tell viewers about what happened to her engagement ring.

Baylee said she’s had the 4-prong ring for four years and her husband even designed it.

She told viewers, “If you do have four prongs, this is your sign to get those extra prongs on your ring. I’ve literally never met anyone with a four-prong ring who didn’t eventually lose the stone.”

Baylee said she realized the stone was missing one day and figured that it would turn up and that it might be at her sister’s apartment.

But Baylee couldn’t find it…

She said, “I turned that apartment upside down. I can’t find it anywhere. It’s completely gone.”

Baylee added, “The sad part for me is this is the ring obviously that my husband designed for me. He proposed to me with it. So it’s like a sentimental value for me.”

Let’s hope it turns up somewhere!

Check out the video.

@bayleesoles psa for all engagement ring wearers and future engagement ring wearers ♬ original sound – baylee soles

And here’s what viewers had to say.

Keep an eye on your rings, folks!

