Older Sister Asked Her Younger Sister For Money To Raise Her Kids, But The Younger Sister Was Done Being Treated Like An ATM

Some family members really need a reality check sometimes for the abuse they do.

This girl shares how her family kept using her as an ATM and how she retaliated!

Check out the full story.

AITAH for telling my sister she gets pregnant too much? Hi I’m Elisse, 29F i have a sister.. let’s just call her grace (36F) Grace has always been the child my parents mostly favored of, she gets all the good stuff and i get her hand me downs.

The story gets a bit intense…

Grace dropped out of high school to become a mom at 19, as of now she has 4 kids.. and she just announced a new kid is incoming. When i graduated college, I started to earn small from an outsourcing company. Eventually i earned enough tenure that i am now a virtual assistant, and since the exchange of dollars is big in my country.. i earn a lot of money.

This isn’t what she expected!

Borderline middle class to upper class, and when grace and my parents found out about this they started to depend on me financially.. especially grace. It started from small things like clothes, money for bottles and milk, until it got to absurd requests like paying for the baby’s baptism, milestone shoots, birthday parties.. and eventually their tuition for early level education. Grace would treat me as an ATM and even have me pay the caregiver she hired, while she gossips and go out to the club. At first i just did it, because i earn a lot for myself.. and still have some left for savings.

She has been trying to hold up…

But recently i finally got a contract on a housing company here, it’s a village townhouse a bit small but enough for someone like me who’s gonna live alone. So i told grace that I’m not gonna give her money anymore, because i took out a housing loan and it’s gonna dent my salary for a while. She said “that’s fine, at least you’ll give us permanent housing. I can finally live on the city and find a job”

UH OH…

i told her that wasn’t the case, and I’m gonna live there. She started shouting at me, calling me selfish and a ingrate. She said i had no regards for family and I’m just a money hungry b*tch. So i told her, even if I’m a ***** at least I don’t collect baby daddies like they’re pokemons.

That sounds BAD!

She left the room sobbing and crying, and everyone in the family is mad at me.. and my phone hasn’t stopped ringing from distant relatives who wants to give me a lecture. So, did i went to far? Aitah

YIKES! That’s a bit rough!

Why would Grace even ask for so many favors?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this girl needs to have some boundaries.

This user knows the relatives need to stay out of this matter.

Exactly! This user isn’t sure why this girl is okay being used as an ATM.

This user breaks it down for this girl!

This user thinks this girl did the right thing by giving her sister a reality check!

Someone’s exhausted with the family drama!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.