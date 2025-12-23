Jealous Employee Yelled At A Fellow Coworker For Stealing Her Client, But They Made Sure That The HR Would Understand That The Jealous One Had Misunderstood The Situation

Some offices have the most toxic work environment and that shows in the way employees behave at work.

So it’s MY fault YOU lied? Scene: Volkswagen dealership. Customer tows their bug to our dealership on a Sunday (we are closed). Vehicle is left in the public car park, key put on top of the tire (but we didn’t know that).

A service advisor (female, and a little older than me) was “looking after” the vehicle. She started paperwork for the car on Monday. I didn’t even know about this car at all until the following Saturday when I was working on reception. During the Saturday, a member of the public came into reception and handed in a key that they found in the car park. In the dealership, all lost property always came to me so everyone only had to look in one place. I tagged the key with date found and put it in the lost property box.

It is now Monday (Car has now been here for about 8 days) I take a phone call at about 7.30am, right on opening time. It is the owner if the bug (female). She apologizes for not being in contact with us, and chats to me about her bug. I get some details including her registration number, and realize it is the bug that is still in the car park. I go outside to double check. It’s the same car. I come back inside, and call the lady back. We are having a lovely chat about her car when the other female advisor storms into my office, yelling at me right off the bat.

I put the caller on hold, and little miss “I’m looking after that car, I’m already speaking with the husband about it” full on tears strips off of me because I was talking to “her” customer. At one point I say to her “can’t you just speak to me in a nice way?” Well, that didn’t go down well. Oh, it also didn’t go down well when I asked where the key was and she said there wasn’t one as it was stolen. I go to the lost property box, retrieve the key and they find out it is for the bug. Wasn’t I the bad person! She tells me (in a very loud voice) that I’m always interfering in other people’s customers and that I should “just go back to your office and do your work”.

I turn around, take the call on hold, apologize for the delay and explain that someone is already looking after her case and that person is in contact with her husband. The lady on the phone starts laughing uncontrollably. I’m stunned, and ask her “did I say something wrong?” The lady explains that there is no way someone is on contact with her husband as he is currently doing a climb to base camp at Mt. Everest. And has been for the past 2 weeks or so. I thank her for the information and tell her we will call her back shortly.

Because there was some infighting, the service Manager called us both into his office and proceeded to have us explain ourselves. Of course I was made out to be the aggressor in the whole situation. Little miss “It’s my customer” explained how she was in constant contact with the husband and that “she (me) shouldn’t be speaking with my customers”. The service Manager threatened us with going to HR, And just after he did that I suggested he call the client in front of us both. I think he knew that maybe one of us was lying to him at that point, so he did.

The lady was very open with the whole conversation she and I had. The fact that she called us, that no one had called her, and what her husband has been doing for the past 2 weeks. Service Manager apologized to me, asked me leave the room, then proceeded to speak with little miss “my customer”. When she came out of the office she actually had a go at me because she got into trouble. Unfortunately this was heard by the service Manager and back into the office she went. Wow, all I did was answer a bloody phone call! To this day, I’m still waiting for an apology that I know will never come. Why is professional jealousy so rampant?

Someone’s being really unreasonable here!

