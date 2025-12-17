Jealous New Mom Saw Her Sister-In-Law Buy A High-End Baby Chair For Babysitting Her Child, So She Accused Her Of One-Upping The Cheap Chair She Had At Home

Parenting often brings out insecurities people didn’t even know they had.

One new mom felt those insecurities surge when her brother and sister-in-law set up their home to help with babysitting.

So when she noticed her sister-in-law purchased an expensive high chair, she lashed out at her for “showing off.”

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITAH for calling my SIL AH for buying a more expensive baby highchair for when she babysit my baby? My husband and I (m35, f31) had our baby 7 months ago, and now I have to go back to work soon.

Luckily, their family has already offered to help with some of the babysitting.

On the days both my husband and I have the evening shift or the same weekend shift, my husband’s brother and his wife (m40, f42) offered to babysit. They are childfree and work 9–5 and no weekends.

Most people would be exceptionally grateful for this, but it didn’t take long for this new mom to stir up some unwanted drama.

Yesterday I was visiting, and she showed me how she prepared their apartment with safety things, and she also had purchased a baby chair. A thousand-dollar baby high chair. I was appalled because the one I have is a 30-dollar one.

Instead of just letting it go, this new mom decided to make a scene about it.

I told her that she was the AH for having a more expensive chair for MY child at her place when I have a 30-dollar chair. She just shrugged and said that she was thinking about the rest of her interior and wanted a beautiful piece because it will be in the kitchen for a long period of time.

Her husband thinks she was wrong for lashing out, but she still stands by her behavior.

I was furious and left, but my husband wants me to apologize for being rude? How am I the rude one here when she obviously overtopped us with our OWN child? AITA?

