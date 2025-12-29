Leslie Nielsen’s Niece Said The Actor Made One Last Joke And Had A Hilarious Noise Machine Included In His Coffin

For those of you too young to remember the brilliant comic genius of Leslie Nielsen, I suggest you drop everything and watch Airplane! and The Na**d Gun immediately…

And you can thank me later!

Nielsen passed away in 2010 at the age of 84 and his deadpan delivery in comedic films during the 1980s and 1990s made him an audience favorite.

And his legacy lives on!

Nielsen’s niece Kyoko posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that the actor’s legendary sense of humor was on full display even after he passed away.

Kyoko said, “This is one of my favorite Leslie Nielsen facts that I love to tell people that I know. But for whatever reason, I hesitated to share it with the internet. Because it’s associated with his funeral, I guess, which felt more personal. But because so many people were already aware of his love for fart machines, I think I’m comfortable sharing.”

She added, “Yes, there was a fart machine in Leslie Nielsen’s coffin.”

Kyoko said Nielsen’s funeral was a “gigantic party” at a hotel.

She said, “Obviously, there was a serious component where people lined up single file to pay respects at his casket. Something I did, but found very distressing because I was younger and I hadn’t seen him in a little while.”

Kyoko said the remote control for the fart machine stashed in Nielsen’s casket was at the open bar and anyone who was getting a drink could hit the button and unleash the noise all the way across the venue.

She said, “To anyone that was standing there mourning him in that moment, if they weren’t fully in the know, one might think that it had come from his body. Like, is that not so ridiculously morbid, but also hysterical?”

Kyoko added, “Anyway, despite it not occurring when he was alive, it’s one of my favorite stories about him, because it really demonstrates both his sense of humor and kind of the legacy that he left here.”

No doubt about it, Leslie Nielsen was a legend.

