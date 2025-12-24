Boyfriend Agreed To Another Holiday With His Girlfriend, But She Got Upset Over Shared Expenses And Called Him Cheap When He Ran Out Of Cash

Traveling with a partner can be difficult without clear communication and, well, enough cash.

This man was struggling with finances, but still agreed to go on a vacation with his girlfriend.

He made an agreement with her that she would help him cover the expenses during their trip.

But when he ran out of cash, she got upset with him and called him “cheap.”

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for stuck to what was agreed before the vacation? I (39) and my GF (34) have been together for 3 years. We had holiday 2 times in 2025 (1 week city + 1 week beach). She likes travelling, earns twice than me, and wanted a 3rd one.

This man made a deal with her girlfriend about the vacation expenses.

My apartment is under renovation, so I have a lot of work to do and many expenses. For financial and time-related reasons, I wasn’t planning more holidays this year. She insisted that we should go again and I finally accepted. I booked and paid the hotel and flight, but we agreed that she would cover other expenses during the holiday. And then, we would fairly share all expenses after the holiday.

He brought some cash with him, but it ran out on their last day.

Just to be safe, I brought cash with me in case somewhere the card was not accepted. We used the cash also for buying tickets and food, but on the last day, my cash had run out. We went shopping and at the checkout I asked her kindly to pay for it. Because I had no cash left and I would give her my share back at home.

His girlfriend got upset that he didn’t bring enough money for their trip.

She got very upset and asked how I dared to come on a trip without enough money. I explained that we had agreed at booking the trip that she would cover the expenses for now. And I would give her my share afterwards. Of course, she didn’t remember and she turned that into a very uncomfortable situation. She also told her family how “cheap” I am, but I find this very unreasonable.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person gives their honest opinion.

This user suggests breaking up with her.

Here’s another personal thought.

She is verbally abusive, says this one.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Vacations can bring out the best and worst in people.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.