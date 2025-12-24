Homeowner Confronted Three Neighbors Dumping Yard Waste On His Property, And He Refused To Take “We’ve Always Done This” As An Acceptable Excuse

Property boundaries exist for a reason.

AITA for telling neighbors to not dump yard waste on my land My wife and I built a house on her grandma’s land with about 3.5 acres of a larger 22-acre plot. It’s mostly field that a farmer uses for hay, but it’s in our name now. We plan to take it over once we get a tractor.

On one side, we have a street of neighbors with about five houses that border our land. Most people have been respectful about not encroaching on our property. But some have gotten used to no one being there and have been taking advantage of that for years. They have primarily been dumping yard waste like grass clippings, tree branches, and piles of leaves.

Our land is surveyed, and pins are visible. Yesterday, I happened to look out back when I was eating lunch. I noticed three people with a large tarp walking on our land into the corner of the back part of our property. I’ve been trying to clear out that area since there were a lot of trees and sticks piled up.

I went back with my wife, and we were yelling to them to stop because they were trespassing. They kind of ignored us and dumped most of the tarp before we got to them. They got angry and said they’ve been dumping stuff there since they were ten years old. I’ve never met the guy, but I guess he grew up there.

He went and got his mom, who said my wife’s grandma didn’t mind and said they could years ago. There’s no way to prove that since my wife’s grandma is 98. She had a stroke several years ago and is not going to remember. So AITA for stopping people from dumping on our land?

