Driver Couldn’t Get Out Of His Parking Spot Because A Rude Guy Wouldn’t Close His Car Door. So He Used His Horn To Force Him To Move.

Beeped my car horn while they were on their phone. Recently, I parked in an underground carpark at a small shopping centre. I parked nose in. I parked next to a large pole on my left. There was an empty car space beside me when I went into the centre. When I returned to my car with a full shopping trolley, a man had parked next to me.

He had parked in reverse. He was on his phone. He was standing in between my car and his with his driver’s door open. The door was almost touching my driver’s door. I gave him a nod to say hello. I unloaded groceries into my boot. Then, I returned my trolley.

When I came back to my car, I said, “Excuse me please.” I said it so I could enter my car. I thought he’d realise I wanted to leave. He gave me the biggest sideways stink eye. He was still talking on his phone. He moved slightly and closed his door, so I could get in my car.

As soon as I’m in, he opens his door again. Now, if I had reversed, my wing mirror would have clipped his door. I can’t swing my car the other way because of the pole. I lower my window and ask nicely, “Excuse me, can you close your door?” I say it so I can leave.

He glares at me. He holds up a finger in a “Wait” gesture. He turns away. Ok. I close my window. I lock the doors. I look at him directly. I lay my hand on the horn. He spins around.

Oh, if looks could kill. He’s still on the phone. My hand is still on the horn. He glares at me even harder. My hand is still on the horn. I raise my eyebrows. I keep looking directly at him.

He gets in his car. He slams his door. I take my hand off the horn. “Thank you,” I mouth it at him with a sweet smile. I reverse my car. Was I petty? Yes. Did it feel good? Also yes.

