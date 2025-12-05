Man Didn’t Attend His Cousin’s Wedding Because He Didn’t Get Invited, So His Truthful Answer Left The Rest Of The Family Feeling Uncomfortable

Nothing creates awkward tension faster than getting snubbed for an invite to a family wedding.

One man’s invitation for his cousin’s wedding never came, but when his uncle questioned him about why he didn’t show up, things just got uncomfortable.

Read on for the full story.

WITAH for telling the truth about why I didn’t go to the wedding? My second cousin — let’s call him A — got married two weeks ago. I didn’t go to the wedding because I didn’t receive an invitation. Why would I randomly show up?

The rest of the family seemed to have some strong feelings about this.

Well, today A’s dad came over to drop some stuff off, and he asked me why I didn’t come to A’s wedding.

So he’s brutally honest.

I told the truth — I wasn’t invited. Then I added that I had just gotten back from vacation anyway, so I wouldn’t have been able to ask for that day off regardless. His dad just gave me a look and left.

Turns out, he’s wrong for that too.

My mom said I should have just said I couldn’t ask for the day off due to just getting back from vacation and left out the part about not being invited. AITA?

If you were never invited, there’s not much you can do about that.

What did Reddit think?

These people are being super unreasonable.

This commenter thinks there’s no need to overexplain.

It is possible the invite simply got lost in the mail.

The truth will come out eventually over what actually happened.

If his uncle had such strong opinions, maybe he should have overseen the guest list himself.

