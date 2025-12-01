Man Gives Senior Woman A Grocery Store Gift Card So She Can Buy Food, But He Doesn’t Approve Of How She Spent The Money

If you knew someone who claimed they couldn’t afford to buy food, would you give them money for food or direct them to your local food bank?

In this story, one man in this position gives a senior who claimed she needed food a grocery store gift card.

When he found out how she spent the money, he refused to help her anymore. Is he overreacting?

Let’s read the whole story.

I’ve given grocery store gift cards to senior who said she had little to eat, yet she used the gift card to feed her her dog chicken. Refusing to help more. AITH? A senior I’ve know for years told me recently she had little food and needed help. I gave her a $50 gift card for Aldi (discount grocery chain), store was her choice.

But he didn’t approve of how she spent the money.

She proceeded to tell me yesterday that she bought boneless skinless chicken breasts to feed her dog with the gift card I gave her, while asking me for another gift card. I told her I was unable to help more. She started crying (manipulation move). I just left.

It’s not that he’s against helping people.

Others in my friends group said I should continue to help. I’m not paying for her to feed her dog boneless skinless chicken breasts. I have no issues helping those in need and donate often to local food pantry. But this? Nope! AITAH?

So, she can afford to eat. She just can’t afford chicken for her dog. I think they’ll both survive just fine without his help.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This is a good point, but it’s not like he’s asking for the gift back. He just doesn’t want to help again.

A dog owner weighs in.

This woman knows how important chicken is to dogs and dogs are to dog owners.

Here’s a recommendation not to give anyone money.

She’ll have to ask someone else for help.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.