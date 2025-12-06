Man Got Two Women Pregnant Around The Same Time, But The Fact That He Only Signed The Birth Certificate For One Is Creating A Lot Of Drama

Imagine growing up with just your mom but seeing your dad on a regular basis. If you knew that your dad had another daughter, your half sister, who didn’t have any sort of relationship with him, would you help her reconnect if she reached out to you?

In this story, one young lady is in that situation, and she doesn’t really want to help her half sister prove that she’s her half sister. Should she help her anyway?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH For Refusing To Help My Cousin Prove That We Share The Same Father? Based on the title you can tell that my family situation is pretty crazy. I (21f) am technically a revenge affair baby. My dad (47m) was married to my aunt (45f) who was cheating on him with my mom’s (42f) then husband “James” (42m). I’m not sure about all the details (I honestly don’t really care to ask because… yuck) but during their mutual divorces my dad and my mom had a fling which produced me. There was DNA test and after I was proven to be my dad’s he happily claimed me and signed the birth certificate.

But Amanda didn’t have the same relationship with her dad.

He didn’t sign my cousin’s “Amanda” (21f) birth certificate and went back to his other country (my dad has dual citizenship) to avoid child support for her. Since she was born while my aunt was still his legally wife he was presumed to be the father and James took off. Because of all the drama my mom and I were estranged from my aunt and Amanda so my aunt and Amanda thought for years that my dad had abandoned me too when in reality I took regular trips to see my dad in his mother’s country, met most of his relatives, and can even speak the language at a high intermediate level. My mom made it clear that I was free to seek out a relationship with Amanda once I was old enough to drive but warned me that there could be drama.

Amanda saw a picture of her that started all the recent drama.

I tried reaching out at 17 but she acted like she was so much better because she grew up in a two-parent household (my aunt remarried) while it was just me and my mom, and I washed my hands of it. We never followed each other on social media and I never told my mom’s side of the family about my other social media platforms so I was able to keep my relationship with my father private until I guess Amanda or someone Amanda knew saw picture of me with one of my paternal cousins online and it set everything in motion. I didn’t want to put in or maintain the effort to lie so I made a long text message and sent it to a group chat with several members of my mom’s family.

Amanda wants proof of who her father is.

Since my mom and aunt’s respective marriages were a taboo topic there was a firm “don’t talk about it” mindset so a lot of people just assumed my mom was doing it all on her own when really my dad was sending child support and having a relationship with me. Amanda and my aunt are now demanding that I give them my dad’s contact info, his address in the country that he’s in, and do a DNA test to prove that we’re siblings and then take it to my dad.

She doesn’t really want to help Amanda.

But here’s thing: Amanda was formally adopted by her stepdad when she was 17.

I don’t like the idea of my giving my genetic information to a private company unless absolutely needed.

There’s nothing stopping her from doing something like 23&Me to match with my paternal side.

My dad’s side of the family knows about Amanda and they don’t seem interested in knowing her.

Amanda’s still being pretty awful to me so I don’t feel like doing anything to help her. So knowing all of this, AITAH?

I feel bad for Amanda. I wonder why her dad didn’t sign her birth certificate. He had two daughters that are the same age. Why would he claim one but not the other?

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She does not have to provide her DNA.

This person thinks Amanda just wants money.

Here’s a suggestion for Amanda to find another way to prove she’s his daughter.

I completely agree. Why would he only want to know one of his daughters?

This is a really messed up situation.

