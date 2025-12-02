Man Is Detained At The Airport For Lying While Going Through Immigration, But He’s Even More Upset That His Friend Left Him There

Imagine going through immigration at the airport. Would you think that would be the time to joke around and pull a stupid prank, or would you answer the questions honestly and try to leave the airport as quickly as possible?

In this story, one man chooses to lie and finds out why that’s a bad idea, but now his friend is wondering if he messed up by not waiting for him at the airport.

Let’s read the whole story.

Aitah for ditching my friend at airport for doing a stupid prank I went overseas with 3 friends (we live in the US). One of them was having her partner picking her up when we got back home, I was the ride home for the other friend (we are about an hour away from the airport). He had the bright idea to “joke” when going through immigration that when the officer asked where we’re coming from he thought it’d be real funny to tell him “north korea” (we went to Seoul South Korea). So we all get pulled back into secondary questioning because of this jerk.

His friend was detained for quite awhile.

They let me and my other friend out when we showed our passports, itinerary, credit card activity showing we had been in Seoul the entire time then they let us go. They kept the moron back for about 2-3 hours before letting him go. I just went straight home and refused to wait for him.

His friend was upset that he didn’t wait for him.

It was late so he had to get a hotel by the airport then rent a car to get back home. He said I should’ve waited for him. I said “play stupid games win stupid prizes, you’re lucky you didn’t go to prison or have passport revoked” AITA?

His friend said something really stupid and paid the consequences. OP didn’t do anything wrong by going home.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

His friend really was stupid.

They’re lucky the consequences weren’t worse.

Here’s another story about joking at the border.

Everyone thinks the friend was really stupid.

Hopefully his friend learned not to do that again.

