Man Is Riding The Bus When A Family Starts Changing Clothes, So He Tried To Look Away As Quickly As Possible

Imagine riding the bus when a family sits right across from you and starts changing clothes. Would you look away or stare at them?

In this story, one man is in this situation. He tries to look away, but one guy seems to think he didn’t look away quickly enough.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for “staring” at a guy on the bus after he and his girlfriend changed clothes in front of me? This happened on a public bus in my city and it’s still making me angry. I was sitting at the back of the bus. A family (a guy, his girlfriend, and a few kids) got on and sat in the row directly opposite me, so we were facing each other. I was just on my phone, minding my own business. I looked up from my phone for a second, and the guy was standing up, completely shirtless, right in the middle of changing his shirt.

He tried to look away.

It was really awkward, and I didn’t want to make them uncomfortable, so I immediately looked away, turned my body 90 degrees to the right, and just stared at my phone to give them privacy. I stayed like that for about 5 minutes. Then I turned back to face forward. As I was turning, I accidentally glanced over and, just my luck, his girlfriend was now changing her hoodie or shirt. I instantly looked straight down at my phone and was texting a friend.

The guy confronted him.

A minute later, the guy reaches over, touches my leg to get my attention, and says something like “Look down,” basically accusing me of staring. I was shocked and pretty angry, and I just replied, “I’m on my phone?” He went quiet after that, but I was furious for the rest of the ride. I was trying to be polite and look away, and I still got accused. I was angry enough to want to fight him, but I knew it would be a terrible idea and I’d be the one who got in trouble. AITA here? Did I do something wrong?

They shouldn’t be changing clothes in public if they don’t want anyone looking.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person calls the guy on the bus “an entitled weirdo.”

This is exactly what I was thinking!

He clearly wasn’t the one who did anything wrong.

He tried to mind his own business, and they should’ve done the same.

Talk about an awkward bus ride!

