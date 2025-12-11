Man Let Roommate’s Dog Out Of The Bedroom Since It Wouldn’t Stop Barking, But Now He Wants Him To Rehome The Dog

Pets can bring joy, but sometimes, also chaos.

Imagine owning cats but your roommate owns a dog. What would you do if the pets didn’t get along?

The man in this story lives with his wife, cats, and a roommate who also has a dog.

His roommate’s dog, however, doesn’t get along with his cats, so he thinks the dog needs to go.

Obviously, the roommate is not on board with this idea.

Read the full story below.

AITA for asking my (27m) roommate (24m) to rehome his dog after he went after my cat (again)? I own the house that my roommate Adam rents a room in. I live here with my wife, our dog, and two cats. Adam also has a dog who mostly stays in his room because he and my cats do not always get along. I believe the dog has really bad anxiety.

This man let out his roommate’s dog despite being asked not to.

This morning, Adam’s dog was barking nonstop for over 10 minutes. Adam had already let him out earlier and asked me to leave him in the room because he was acting weird. After a while, I assumed the barking meant he needed to go out again. I thought it might be an emergency or something. So I let him out.

The dog ran toward his cat, and there was a brief scuffle.

When he came back inside, he immediately ran over to the couch where my cat was resting. There was a brief scuffle before he ran off. I was too far away to step in right away. I took my cat to the vet to get checked out and am still waiting for an update.

He told his roommate he should consider rehoming his dog, but Adam disagreed.

After that, I told Adam that I think he should consider rehoming his dog. This is not the first time something like this has happened. There was a similar issue about a year ago, which is why the dog is usually kept separated. Adam said I was wrong for letting the dog out after he told me not to. He also said he is not going to rehome him. He added that he will probably move out if I cannot accept that.

Now, he’s wondering if what he did was wrong.

I feel awful about what happened, but I honestly thought I was doing the right thing by letting the dog out since he would not stop barking. At the same time, I do not feel comfortable keeping both animals in the same house anymore. AITA for asking Adam to rehome his dog?

It’s probably best for Adam to find another place to live.

You can’t dictate how someone should take care of their pets.

