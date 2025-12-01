Man Lived With His Parents Again While Finishing College, But Learned That Random Acts Of Pettiness Were What Kept His Parents’ Marriage Thriving

It’s cute whenever you see older couples annoy each other purposely.

This man was staying with her parents while finishing college.

One ordinary day, he witnessed how his mom and dad played silly acts of pettiness toward each other.

Their marriage thrived on laughter, teasing, and small doses of revenge.

My parents are petty revenge experts They taught me everything I know. I had moved from the West Coast to the East Coast. I was back living with my parents while I finished college again. I was also getting a job, finding my own place, etc.

This man was watching TV when his dad came in with an armload of laundry.

For a reason I can’t remember, I was sitting in their room watching TV. There was an exercise bike parked at the end of their bed. My dad came in with an armload of laundry. And I heard my mother yell up the stairs, “Put them away, not all over my exercise bike!”

He told her mom that his dad was doing it just to annoy her.

My dad walked into the closet and put his clothes away. He came out carrying an armload of different clothes, draped them artfully all over the bike, and left. A few minutes later my mom walked in, looked at the bike, and sighed heavily. I said, “You know he does that just to rile you up, right?”

She said it was a game they play.

“Oh, I know. That’s why I leave all my clothes draped over the edge of the bathtub. So he trips over them whenever he comes and goes from there. It’s a game we play.” They’ve been happily married since 1968 (you do the math). And they do stuff like this to each other all the time.

This was why they had mastered the art of petty revenge.

They giggle about it constantly. However, beware getting on their bad side. They keep their skills honed on each other. So they’re ready to dispense petty revenge whenever necessary.

A little pettiness can go a long way in keeping the love burning.

