Boyfriend Met His Girlfriend’s Brother For The Second Time, But He Was Shocked When The Guy Burped Loudly Without Showing Basic Courtesy

First impressions go a long way.

This man met his girlfriend's brother and immediately noticed a big problem with his behavior.

The guy walked in burping, left farting, and didn’t bother to show even the slightest courtesy.

When he brought it up to his girlfriend, she didn't seem to think it was an issue at all.

AITA for telling my date that her brother was being rude? I’ve been dating this girl for a little while. I’ve only met her brother twice. He came over to her place yesterday while I was there.

This man immediately noticed the disgusting habits of his girlfriend’s brother.

As soon as he walked in, he burped loudly without even trying to cover it. Then, right before leaving, he let out very loud fart. No shame, no sorry, nothing. Just did it and walked out.

He told his girlfriend that her brother’s behavior is kind of disrespectful.

After he left, I told my girlfriend that I thought his behavior was kind of disrespectful. Especially since he barely knows me. She basically shrugged and said, “That’s just how he is, he doesn’t care who’s around.” I told her it wasn’t really something I’m used to, and I didn’t think it was nice.

But he’s also wondering if he was out of line for bringing it up.

Now, I’m questioning myself. Was I out of line for bringing it up? Am I the jerk for thinking there should be at least a little basic courtesy? Especially when you’re around people you’ve just met?

Disgusting habits are something you can’t just ignore.

