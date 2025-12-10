Man Politely Asked His Roommate To Trim Her Cat’s Claws, But She Blew Him Off And Made Him Feel Like The Problem

Sharing a home with friends is hard enough, but when you add pets into the mix, it can make things even worse.

So, what would you do if your roommate’s cat kept scratching you, tearing your clothes, and even leaving you injured, but she refused to trim its claws? Would you just do what you could to avoid the cat? Or would you keep pushing until your roommate finally gives in?

In the following story, one roommate is in this situation and wants to ask his roommate again, but is unsure if he should. Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for asking my roommate to trim her cat’s claws? I’m a really anxious person, and I moved in with two close friends about three months ago. Overall, things are going fine, but sometimes I overthink and worry they’re mad at me when they’re not. Usually, they just get annoyed that I think they’re mad. One of them has a cat who lives with us. He’s super cute, but his claws are always sharp, and he’s not very disciplined. He doesn’t destroy furniture or anything, but he does hurt when he’s playing or even just walking on you or being held. He also can’t really unhook himself when he gets stuck on someone or something.

Then, the cat got him somewhere more sensitive.

He once put a hole in my favorite jacket because I was carrying him, and he couldn’t let go. It’s not the end of the world, but stuff like that keeps happening. I’ve mentioned trimming his claws in the nicest ways I can think of, and even offered to do it myself. The cat’s owner always says she’s been meaning to, she just hasn’t yet. Our other roommate says it’s ultimately her choice and that I shouldn’t be pushy about it. Today I was playing with the cat, and he accidentally clawed my **** ****. It hurt, and I honestly don’t know how to bring this up again without making anyone mad.

He doesn’t want to upset his only friends.

At the same time, I’m feeling like my opinion doesn’t really matter. I love the cat, I really do. I just wish there was a bit more discipline.

The thing is, my two roommates really don’t mind the cat’s claws at all. They actually think it’s kind of cute. They’re also my only two friends in this state, and I really can’t afford to lose them or make them upset with me.

Now, he wants to bring it up again, but is too scared.

I’m also the only guy in the household, and we see each other every day since we live together, work at the same place, and wake up at the same time. Sometimes I worry that I already come off as too opinionated or like I’m trying to control things just because I’m a guy. We’re going to be living together for another 21 months, so I feel trapped between keeping the peace and standing up for myself. I’ve tried to bring it up nicely, but I don’t want to come off as bossy or overstepping. At the same time, I’m literally getting scratched up, and I don’t think it’s unreasonable to want that handled. AITA?

Yikes. It’s easy to see both sides of this, but cats are usually pretty easy to avoid.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about his dilemma.

This seems like pretty common sense.

According to this comment, the cat will do it by accident.

For this reader, a cat gonna cat.

Here’s someone who thinks he should put his foot down.

He needs to calm down.

