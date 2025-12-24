Guy Refused To Keep In Touch With His Roommate With Whom He Has Nothing In Common, But His Roommate Got Upset About It

Friendship should be built on shared interests and connection.

This man lives with his roommate, with whom he has nothing in common.

Even though they coexist peacefully, he doesn’t want to maintain contact once they move out.

Now his roommate is upset, so he’s wondering if he was in the wrong.

Check out the full story below and share your thoughts.

AITAH for telling my roommate we won’t be in touch when we don’t share an apartment anymore I (30M) have been living with my roommate (31M) for a few years now. I don’t dislike him or anything, but we have nothing in common. We never go out together to do things. He has a car and I don’t, and I never ask him to drive when I need to take my cat to the vet. Instead, I grab an Uber each time.

This man only spends time with his roommate when they share the living room at night.

We don’t even tell each other if we won’t be home for the next few days. Unless I ask him if I need someone to watch my cat over the weekend or something. The only time we spend together is when we are sharing the living room in the evenings. Even then, he wears his AirPods and I do some gaming, and we just mind our own business.

His roommate implied that they would keep in touch in the future, but he disagreed.

The other day, he said something like, “In 5 years when we live in different places, but still keep in touch.” This is within a context that is irrelevant right now. I said we won’t be keeping in touch. The share of the apartment is the only thing we have in common and we won’t even text each other for anything.

His roommate became a little emotional.

He became dramatic about it. I am not saying that because I don’t want to keep in touch with him. But because I don’t see a friendship without having something in common like that. I don’t even think I’d keep him in my socials because he is a wannabe influencer and nothing he posts feels natural to me. I muted him everywhere, but I wouldn’t even keep him in my socials. AITA?

Some roommates are just rent-sharing strangers, not future friends.

