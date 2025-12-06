Man Squeezed Through A Small Space In A Jam-Packed Train Station Passing Some People, So Another Passenger Yelled At Him

A packed train station is a nightmare to get out of.

This man saw an opportunity to exit by squeezing through some people, but one passenger didn’t like it and yelled at him.

Who’s wrong here?

Read the full story below for the details.

AITA for passing some people while everyone was deadlocked leaving a packed train station? I was in a packed train station, shoulder-to-shoulder packed. We were literally deadlocked for several minutes. It was an enormous crowd trying to reach the exit; everyone was just shuffling a few inches at a time. I noticed a small bit of space on the far side of the crowd up against the wall so I stepped into it and moved a few steps forward, passing a couple people to my right. Suddenly, a man I was about to pass on the right scoffed, and angrily said, “Really?!” pretty loudly.

This man was shocked by another passenger yelling at him.

I was completely startled so I just said, “Sorry, go ahead!” and gestured him to move toward while I hung back. I can’t stop thinking about it now and wondering if I unintentionally did something rude or broke etiquette. I always try to be courteous to strangers. So his yelling at me really caught me off guard and made me question myself. AITA?

