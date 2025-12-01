Man Travels To Work At Various National Parks, But Every Time He Gets Another Seasonal Job, His Mom Is Upset That He’s Leaving

Imagine working at the national parks, following one seasonal job to the next and moving back home with your parents in between. Would you keep this lifestyle going no matter what if it made you happy, or would you consider settling down if you knew that’s what your mom wanted?

AITA for “abandoning” my family to continue my transient lifestyle? I (23M) have worked a series of seasonal jobs since my graduation from college in spring of 2024. i typically stick to the national parks. These jobs take me all over the country, show me things i’d never otherwise see, and introduce me to some of the most amazing people this world has to offer. I love the challenges posed by every job and location. This lifestyle makes me happy.

My mother (62F), however, feels differently. She likes having me close and knowing i’m safe. I can’t blame her. How could you blame a mom for worrying about her son? The issue is the way she acts every time i leave home. It’s always a fight. She feels that i’m abandoning her, acting selfishly, and never fails to remind me that “one day i won’t be here anymore” and how regretful i’ll be when that day comes. Every time i find another job away from home, it crushes her.

She expects me to stay home, get a safe job with benefits, and begin saving for retirement. But i’m in my 20s, i don’t want to do that. I don’t know what i want for my life and i’m not going to stagnate around my hometown while i try to figure it out.

I have also tried to play her game before. Following a summer job working as a security guard, i got very interested in law enforcement. I joined my hometown sheriff’s office and moved back home. I loved that job. I lived at home, got great benefits, and had a lot of fun. But that department was stuck in time and was going to end up on the wrong side of history, so i resigned and went back to what i was good at.

I just had an interview for a job at grand canyon national park and have been told to expect a job offer in the coming days. If offered, i intend to accept. I just got home from my last seasonal job and i know it’ll be an absolute fight if i tell her i’ve gotten another. I do my best to be home for holidays and birthdays but if i get this job, i’ll be spending my first christmas away from home and she’ll be devastated. My father and her don’t have the closest relationship and my three older sisters, all of whom live in the area, really make no extra effort to be attentive to our mom.

I love my mom and i’m the biggest mama’s boy you’ll ever meet. But i don’t want to spend my entire youth appeasing her. I’m wracked with guilt every time i leave home but know i’ll be regretful when i’m older for not taking advantage of these opportunities. Life out there makes me happy. AITA for leaving my family to continue being a transient?

