Man Tried Helping A Friend Unjam His Printer Over Video Chat, But The Call Turned Into A Full Remote Walkthrough When They Had To Disassemble The Machine On Camera

Some tech problems make you wonder how people survive without a built-in support hotline.

So, what would you do if a friend suddenly asked you to remotely unjam their printer? Would you laugh and tell them it’s not possible? Or would you jump on a video call to see what’s going on?

In the following story, one friend finds himself in this situation and decides to see if he can help. Here’s how it went down.

Can you remotely unjam my printer The other night, I was at home, on Discord, chatting with people on a server. A friend of mine pops on and, in a joking tone, asks, “Uh, hey AnDanDan? Can you help me unjam a printer?” My response in a joking tone, after groaning, of course, was “I will **** you in real life.” We all know how this goes with over-the-phone printer support. Despite grumbling, I give it a cursory look since they turn on the video. Brother printer, they were out of letter, fed it legal instead while choosing to print on letter, and the greedy printer took in two pieces at once.

He happily walked his friend through every step.

Thankfully, my friend isn’t completely fazed when it comes to technology – even if the quantum computers they work on are still a bit tricky for them – so I was able to direct them pretty easily. Check this panel, pull here, see if this is there, etc. Got the model from them beforehand, and easily pulled up the guide. Ended up just walking through that, pop the back off the printer to release everything, and like that, it’s done. Still, I have to admire the temerity to even semi-seriously ask ‘Hey, can you unjam my printer over [the phone]’.

Wow! That was very nice of him.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit would’ve done the same thing.

This person has had similar conversations.

This would be so frustrating.

Here’s someone whose friend wasn’t joking.

So true!

His friend got lucky! It sounds like the jam wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.