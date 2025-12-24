Father Tried To Reconnect With His Estranged Daughter, But She Kept Rejecting Him. Now He’s Thinking Of Cutting Her Out Of His Will Completely.
Family conflict can leave deep and lasting wounds.
This man’s daughter cut off all contact after marrying someone who openly disrespected the entire family.
He and his wife attempted to reach out to her over the years, but she kept shutting them out.
So now that he’s redoing his will, he’s considering disinheriting her.
Is he making the right decision? Check out the full story below and weigh in.
AITAH for not including my estranged daughter in my will?
My (64M) daughter (32F) has cut off all contact with me and my entire family 8 years ago after she got married.
Her husband was a jerk to me and our entire family and was so disrespectful to all of us, especially me.
He had this sick kink of being the most important man in her life.
I tried telling her that he wasn’t good for her, but she basically told me to go screw myself.
This man’s daughter married the guy whom he never really liked.
She went and married him anyway.
None of us were invited, and we were all blocked by her on everything.
We do know she’s fine and well.
She lives in the same neighbourhood as a buddy of mine, has two kids now, and is pregnant again.
Her daughter kept kicking them whenever they tried to visit.
I’ve tried going over there a few times.
And so did my wife after she gave birth.
She kept yelling at us and kicking us out, so we gave up.
Now that he’s redoing his will, he’s thinking of disinheriting her.
Right now, I’m redoing my will.
I’m not really sick or anything like that and still in relatively good health.
I just want to finalise things. I’m thinking of disinheriting her.
If she doesn’t want me or my family in her life while I’m alive, she should not get anything from me when I’m gone.
I want to leave everything I have to the kids who actually care about me and my wife and are there.
However, he feels a little guilty about leaving nothing to his daughter.
My wife and other kids all agree with me.
But a little part of me that still remembers that little girl is having a hard time with it.
She’s still my daughter, and leaving her absolutely nothing just feels wrong.
But again she rejected all of us, so I don’t know.
Would I be the jerk if I actually do it?
She closed the door on her family, so they’re closing the will on her, too.
