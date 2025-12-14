Man Uses A Fake Mustache And Styles His Facial Hair Differently Every Day, But No One Notices Or Mentions It So He Keeps His Joke To Himself

People notice the little things about us more than we think.

But not this man‘s fake mustache!

He changes his facial hair drastically from day to day.

Sometimes completely bald, sometimes a full over-the-top style.

Yet no one around him ever mentions it.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Sometimes I randomly will wear a fake mustache to work No one ever mentions or says anything. I act like I’ve had it for years. Yesterday, I can be completely baby-face bald shaven. Then, the next day, I come in with a full-on mustache that looks overtly fake.

This man doesn’t mention anything about his fake mustache.

I never mention or acknowledge it. No one else does. It’s the weirdest friggin’ joke. I will never bring it up until someone else mentions it.

Sometimes, the best joke is the one that everyone silently ignores.

