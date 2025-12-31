Boyfriend Wants To Change His Streaming Password Because He Also Uses It For Banking, But His Girlfriend Flipped Out On Him And Accused Him Of Not Trusting Her Family

Trust is a cornerstone in any healthy relationship, especially an intimate one. But trust isn’t always a simple place to get to.

AITA for wanting to make a new password I moved into my girlfriend’s house with her kids about a month and a half ago. We both have some of our own streaming services and it’s dumb to both be paying for them. She also has a lot of stuff she’s paying for and not using, so last night after dinner, we decided to sit down and cancel the unused and merge the used services.

She cancelled her subscription to a streaming bundle that I have and we’re moving onto cancelling something else. In the meantime while she was pulling that up, I was like let me just change the password to a common password since I use this same one for a lot of my important stuff like banking etc. She immediately got defensive, telling me I’m being annoying, asking why I need to change it, etc. I’m explaining to her that it’s a password I use for banking and other things and prefer to just have a common password for the streaming stuff. She claims that I’m saying I can’t trust her and her kids, starts throwing accusations that I’m suggesting they’d do something nefarious etc. I’m trying to explain it has nothing to do with that, she’s putting those words into my mouth, and that I feel like this is a pretty normal thing considering it’s a sensitive password that now multiple people will know.

She said if it was a brand new account it would make sense I use a different password but since it already exists, that’s just weird and I’m saying I can’t trust them etc. Meanwhile, this is all happening right in front of her daughter, so I’m doubly uncomfortable. Keep in mind, I’ve given her my credit card to go off and get gas, she drives my car whenever she wants, etc. So claiming I “don’t trust her” is absurd to me. AITA? This seems like a pretty normal thing to me.

