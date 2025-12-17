Son Was Excluded From An Event And Lied To By His Own Parents, So He Decided To Skip His Mother’s Birthday Celebration

Honesty is the foundation of every family relationship.

What would you do if your parents excluded you from an event and lied to you about it? Would you forgive them or hold a grudge?

The man in this story and his immediate family were excluded from a Halloween event that they had participated in annually.

He later found out that his parents and sisters attended the event, but they lied to him about it.

Now, he’s questioning whether he should attend his mother’s upcoming birthday party.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITAH for skipping my mom’s 70th Birthday Party Every year, my family goes to this local Halloween event. My parents, my sisters, their kids, my wife, and our two boys (ages 3 and almost 2). It’s kind of a tradition. This year, I texted my mom asking if we were going. And she said, “No, they changed the format, and we’re not going.”

His parents and sisters told him they weren’t going to attend the Halloween event this year.

Something about that felt off, so I asked again. And she doubled down and said they weren’t going. I texted my sister and said I don’t want to be lied to and I won’t be mad but was my family not invited this year? She said it wasn’t a family event, but she went with some friends. I called my older sister, and she said their family didn’t go because her father-in-law was in the hospital. It’s been a really hard week for their family.

He later saw the event pictures from the event and realized his family attended it.

Two weeks later, the event posted a picture from the event, and my family was very clearly in the background. So they were there. I confronted my mom calmly. I said, “I’m confused. You said it wasn’t happening, but I saw pictures from it. I’m not upset about not being invited, I’m hurt that I was lied to.”

His mom didn’t apologize to him.

She sent a voice message basically saying: “We didn’t think you liked that event, so we didn’t invite you. We didn’t mean to hurt your feelings.” No actual apology.

His dad told him, “We’re done.”

Then I called and had both my parents on speaker. My dad said, “She said sorry, and we’re done here.” When I said she never actually said sorry, he accused me of “setting them up” because I “knew” they went. (I didn’t.) Then he said, “As far as we’re concerned, this is over.” No accountability at all.

So now, he doesn’t want to attend his mom’s 70th birthday party.

Now, my dad’s throwing my mom a 70th birthday party in a few weeks, and I honestly don’t see how I can go. They declared it “done,” but it’s only done because they decided to bury it instead of owning it. I’m tired of pretending everything’s fine just to keep the peace. AITA for skipping my mom’s party?

It was rude of his parents to exclude him from an event and lie about it.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

Why do people have to lie when they can simply say what’s on their mind?

