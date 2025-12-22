Father Was Honest With His Children About Their Mother’s Affair, But She Thinks He Shouldn’t Have Told The Kids

Honesty can be healing and painful at the same time.

If your spouse had an affair, would you tell your kids, or would you wait and see if it were possible to work things out between the two of you?

The man in this story found out that his partner had an emotional affair with a friend overseas.

He chose to be transparent about what was happening at home, so he told their kids why their mom left.

Now, he’s not sure he made the right decision.

Check out the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling the kids the truth about why their mum nearly left us? My partner and I have been together nearly two decades. Earlier this year, I found out she’d become emotionally involved with an old friend overseas. She told him she loved him and planned to move abroad to be with him, leaving me and the kids (20, 18, 15).

This man told the kids what happened.

When she left for a few weeks, I told the kids. Not every detail, just that she’d said she loved someone else and was planning to go and live abroad. They were confused and needed answers. She’s since come back.

But his partner got mad because it has ruined how the kids see her now.

It was a fantasy or a cry for help, and we’re in therapy trying to rebuild, and it’s going well. But she’s angry and upset that I told them so much, saying it’s ruined how they see her and that it should’ve been kept between us to sort out. I still think honesty was right. AITA?

Usually honesty is the best policy, but was this case an exception?

The truth can hurt, but silence can cut even deeper.

