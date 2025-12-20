Man Was Planning To Go To A Concert With His Best Friend, But Now He’s Not Sure His Friend Really Wants To Go

Imagine planning to do something fun with a friend, like going to a concert for a band you both like. If you were ready to buy a ticket to the concert and your friend wasn’t, would you go ahead and buy your ticket without him or only buy a ticket if he buys a ticket too?

In this story, one man is in this situation, and he doesn’t want to miss this concert! He’s not sure if he should buy a ticket without his friend or not.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA for going to a concert without my best friend? So me (m22) and my best friend (let’s call him Dan) have known each other for about 5 years, and especially the last 2 years we got really close. We both like the same band that’s coming to our country next year, and the plan was always to go together. At least, that’s what I thought. We never actually bought the tickets earlier because of money stuff and also us just postponing it.

Recently though, Dan has gotten really close with another friend of ours, Hailey (not real name). I didn’t think much of it at first, but lately the two of them act kinda off whenever they’re together. Like, they’ll ignore the rest of us, and then when one of them isn’t around, suddenly they act like good friends again. It’s confusing.

The thing is: Dan and Hailey literally bought tickets right away for a different concert that’s happening soon. He told me before he had no money, but apparently for that concert he did. Meanwhile, every time I mention the band we planned to see, he acts like he forgot and says stuff like “idk if I can.” I’m still cool with him, don’t get me wrong. He even sometimes randomly texts me saying he’s happy I’m his best friend and that he values our friendship. But then I don’t get why he’s acting like this all of a sudden, not only with me but also with some of our other friends.

Now I’m finally at the point where I can buy tickets, but I don’t want to just sit around and wait until he maybe decides to care again. Another friend of mine said I should just go on my own or invite someone else. I’m really considering it, but I don’t want to look like I’m ditching him. So, would I be a jerk if I went without him (either alone or with someone else)?

He should tell Dan that he’s going to buy tickets and ask him if he still wants to go. If he’s wishy washy about it, then he should just make it clear that he’s going to buy a ticket with or without him because he really wants to go, but also tell him that he would love for him to go too. That way Dan won’t feel like he went behind his back to buy tickets.

