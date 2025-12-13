Man Works At A Funeral Home Which Used To Be A Car Dealership, So A Foreign Couple Came Up To Him Wanting To Buy A Car

Communicating with older people who don’t speak the same language is difficult.

The man in this story works for a funeral home that used to be a car dealership. A foreign couple started asking him about the parked cars, thinking they were for sale.

I DO work here, lady. But… it’s not what you think it is. There’s a defunct car dealership in my area that’s been renovated and repurposed as a funeral home/banquet facility. I sometimes pick up part-time gigs to help with parking and other ancillary items that come up during the events that they have there. The building sits on top of a small hill, and when the dealership was there, rather than just having a sloped parking lot, every section of the parking was leveled out so it looked like the cars were parked on risers. And there were certain places where they parked the cars that were special, or on sale, or something to get everyone’s attention. Essentially, the place looks like it could be a car dealership with the way that the parking lot was constructed.

A foreign couple mistook this man for a car dealer.

So one day, I was working an event when this foreign lady walked up to me and asked, “How much is this cars? I want to see this cars….” With her broken English, I quickly realized that she didn’t know what the sign said. No sooner did I turn around to find her husband and the people with her pulling on door handles and looking in the windows. I guess this was the day when everyone at this event drove a nice car that was freshly washed and waxed because this family of foreigners thought they were at a dealership. I kept trying to explain, “NO! These cars are NOT for sale!” Eventually, they left. Maybe we got a negative review. LOL.

Talk about lost in translation.

