Manager Insisted Employee Come In Even Though She Wanted To Use PTO Sick Time, So She Got a Doctor’s Note And Took A Few Extra Days Off

You Want a Doctor’s Note? Okay. “This story begins last night when I thought I was suffering from severe allergies. I’m rubbing my eyes and going about me normal business for a closing shift. The store closes all is well and I come home to get some much needed rest. Flash forward to 6:30 am this morning and a very sleepless night, this girl has swollen eyes and a runny nose. Nothing is well here and the boyfriend mentions pink eye to me. I’ve never in my life had pink eye before, so I don’t even know for sure. I shoot my professor an email saying I’m missing class in favor of hitting the doctors office up when I wake.

10 am rolls around and I am still plagued with the swollen eyes and impossible congestion. I text my Assistant Manager on the way to the doctors saying I might have pink eye and that she should find coverage for tomorrow, because most contagious quarantines are 24 hours. In the time I’m waiting for her answer Pink Eye is confirmed and I am prescribed meds. Whilst waiting on the meds my Assistant Manager calls me and asks why she needs coverage for the shift tomorrow, “Did he say not to come into work? Pink Eye isn’t highly contagious if you don’t touch anything.”

Well 1) we handle food, and 2) yes it is highly contagious and I don’t want to get the rest of our staff sick. I tell her this as kindly as possible and when she still refuses I pull out the documented fever. Still a no go and she asks for a doctors note. Fine then. I’ll get you a doctors note. After grabbing those meds I head back to the doctors office and ask for a note. I explain that my Assistant Manager needs this note and proceed to explain that I handle food/beverages in my line of work and come into contact with many people. She immediately makes this confused face like, “Why would you even need a note for this then? Just excuse it?” Yes me too lady. Me too. I then ask her how many days I need for recovery and she asks, “Do you want to go back Sunday or Monday?”

I said screw it, I was initially going to miss one day of work to get over the contagious period but the Assistant Manager just wanted the doctors note. I told her Monday, she signed the form and handed over with a lovely smile. I thanked her, and sent it to my Assistant Manager who now has to find coverage for two of my shifts instead of just the one. Don’t ask me to come into work with some sickness I can pass onto other peers or customers. I will fight back.”

