Marketing Employee Says Managers Are Forcing The Team To Replace Their Creative Work With AI Tools, And Now The Job They Loved Feels Like It’s Turning Into “Pure AI Slop”
It’s wild how fast a workplace can change once management becomes obsessed with the newest shiny thing.
So, what would you do if your managers kept insisting that AI should handle more of your job, even as you and your team watched the quality of the work go downhill?
Would you just go along with it? Or would you push back?
In the following story, one marketing employee finds himself in this situation and needs to vent.
Here’s the story.
My managers are OBSESSED with A.I., and they’re slowly forcing my team to utilize it as much as possible
I work for a marketing agency. I’ve been here for about 10 months, and over the year, the discourse surrounding A.I. usage at work has been increasing to the point where recently, my team was told flat-out by our managers that we need to use A.I. as much as possible. If we don’t, we’ll be left behind.
To be fair, I do use things like ChatGPT to help with some ideation for content or to help with wording for pieces of copy if I’m stuck.
But solely relying on A.I. to do a majority of my job is where I, and the rest of my team, draw the line. We feel it’s going to get to a point where all we’ll do is feed data and information into an LLM: no critical thinking or actual human intervention.
Several times, we’ve pointed out the flaws with A.I. and how inaccurate it can be, but they don’t care.
The whole thing really irks him.
To management, if it means we can pump out deliverables quicker, then that’s all that matters to them. They just want pure A.I. slop, and it’s demeaning to a team that relies on their creative abilities to succeed.
It’s one thing to encourage your team to dabble in A.I. tools, I get it, but telling/forcing us to use it is a whole different issue.
What irks me is the way our managers try to sell us on how better our workflows, or even worse, our PERSONAL LIVES, can benefit from A.I. usage.
It sucks because what attracted me to this place was how tight-knit the team was, and the emphasis on client connection, but seeing that they’re willing to be flat-out lazy with the work we produce is concerning.
Yikes! It seems like this is happening more and more.
Let’s see what the folks over at Reddit think about the rise of AI in the workplace.
It does look like that.
According to this comment, here’s how the CIA would handle it.
For this person, it’s a pretty mean thing to do.
This reader thinks it’s funny that data shows the opposite.
Lots of people feel like that, but everyone is going to have to wait to see the outcome.
If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.