Messy Man Refuses To Pick Up After Himself, So His Friend’s Girlfriend Doesn’t Invite Him To Any More Dinner Parties

Imagine having a friend come over who makes a mess and leaves their mess for you to clean up. Would you be okay with that and consider the friend a guest, or would you want the friend to make an effort to clean up after themself?

AITA for refusing to allow my BF’s best friend to come to dinner over a “dirty coffee mug”? So, my (F23) boyfriend (M25), we can call him David, has about five guy friends. I like all of them and we’ve been on good terms for years. About once a month I tell my boyfriend to invite them over for dinner. Usually I cook, clean the table and do the dishes. It’s a labour of love and I enjoy doing it. This tradition has been going on for years. Most of them put away their dishes in the dishwasher but I do the bulk of the work.

Now, David (BF) is closest with Mark (M25). About a month ago Mark broke up with his GF and he has been hanging out at our place almost everyday. We all work from home so he just shows up in the morning. I don’t mind this either, David asked me if it was alright. What I mind is that Mark is a freaking slob.

Multiple coffee mugs all over the house, water cups, crumbs on the counter, dirty dishes. Even his dirty socks once.. I made several comments to Mark that this is not dinner night and he if he is going to be over so much, he is not going to be treated as a guest and he needs to learn to clean after himself. He only rolled his eyes at me. I told David two weeks ago that Mark needs to learn to pick after himself. They had a talk and Mark did make an effort for a few days but we are back at square one.

David saw me getting frustrated so now Mark comes over once a week and David is quick to clean up after him. It still bugs me the wrong way so yesterday when I felt like having people over for dinner I invited everyone but Mark. David did not ask why, maybe he figured it out, idk.

Mark came to pick something today and asked me why he wasn’t invited and I told him. He was surprised and called me petty, and said that it was unfair to be singled out over a dirty mug. I told him that unless he changes I am not cooking for him. He is welcome to come over and have David wait on him but not me. I don’t know if it is important but the house is David’s, but we live together. He got upset, called me a jerk and left. Did I overreact? I can’t tell at this point.

