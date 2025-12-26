‘Millennial Age Dysmorphia is a real thing, I have it.’ – Millennials Are Starting To Realize They’re Becoming Old And Aren’t Happy About It

Nobody likes getting older, but it is just a fact of life. Many millennials, however, are saying that they really don’t feel their age, even though it is becoming increasingly clear that the rest of the world is seeing them as older.

The term Millennial Age Dysmorphia has been coined, and it is something many of them are identifying with.

One millennial TikToker made a video about it, which began with her saying, “Millennial Age Dysmorphia is a real thing, I have it, and I think lots of us have it and don’t realize it. I think more of this generation has it than ever before.”

I believe it.

She goes on, “I don’t identify as the age that my paperwork says that I am, and it’s always been that secret superfix that I thought like other people are getting old, but I’m not getting older. I’m exempt from the aging process. I will see someone that I went to school with or someone that I haven’t seen for a long time, and I will think, ‘Oh, they’ve gotten old.'”

I’m not a millennial, but I feel the same way.

Later, she says, “I almost have this inability to accept that the world around me perceives me to be the age that I am. I don’t know if it is a delusion, but I have only recently, in the last year, realized this and started to come out and kind of accept that, oh, ok, actually the outside world is perceiving me.”

I think lots of people feel this way.

She goes on to give an example, “I said in a garden center, I said a silly joke about, ‘Oh, must be perimenopausal.’ And then I was fully expecting her to say, ‘Don’t be so silly, you’re too young for that, you’re just a baby.’ But she didn’t say anything.”

Ouch, that’s got to hurt.

At the end of the video, she said, “I did a post where I asked people to put how old they thought I was, and the amount of people who said 50s…What are you talking about? I’m a literal baby!”

So, do you have this feeling? Do you feel your age?

I know I don’t, and the older I get, the weirder it is.

Watch the full video below and see what you think.

@helsmcp Do you have millennial age dysmorphia? Do you feel like your exempt from aging process? Everyone else is aging but you arnt? That you look younger than you actually are? Do you identify as the age on your documents? You might have it too. #millennials #gettingolder #aging #agingbackwards ♬ original sound – Helen McPherson

The people in the comments definitely agree, check them out:

This person is too funny!

Here is a commenter who looks for more adulty adults.

Here is a 44-year-old who feels 25.

Getting old is hard, but it beats the alternative.

